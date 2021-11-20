Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

