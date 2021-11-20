Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.00

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 134793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $13,547,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

