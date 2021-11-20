Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $14.38. Signify Health shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 5,160 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several research firms have commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Signify Health by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Signify Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

