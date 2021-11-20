Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in October

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of SILC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. 22,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. Silicom has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $309.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of Silicom by 142.9% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 127,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 180.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.