Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

SVM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 677,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,326. The firm has a market cap of $756.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

