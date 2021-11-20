SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE opened at $248.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.82 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

