SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.29. SM Energy reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,650%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

SM Energy stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.20. 3,397,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 5.76. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SM Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

