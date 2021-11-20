Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) versus Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Financial Analysis

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smartsheet and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -31.00% -24.57% -14.39% Guidewire Software -8.95% -3.29% -2.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Smartsheet and Guidewire Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 4 12 0 2.75 Guidewire Software 2 4 3 0 2.11

Smartsheet presently has a consensus price target of $87.20, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Guidewire Software has a consensus price target of $130.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Volatility & Risk

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and Guidewire Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $385.51 million 21.37 -$114.98 million ($1.14) -57.37 Guidewire Software $743.27 million 13.74 -$66.51 million ($0.79) -155.61

Guidewire Software has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smartsheet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Guidewire Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc. engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud. The company was founded by Marcus S. Ryu on September 20, 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

