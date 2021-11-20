Smoothy 24-Hour Volume Hits $456,445.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $633,493.66 and approximately $456,445.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00091423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,212.10 or 0.07272816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,791.05 or 0.99784730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.