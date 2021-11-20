Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after buying an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after buying an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.76.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock worth $373,029,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $392.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

