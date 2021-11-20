SnowGem Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001181 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

