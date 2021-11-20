SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 280 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

