SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 468 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.07 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

