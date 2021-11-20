SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $207,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 41.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 195,378 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.