SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 275,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

