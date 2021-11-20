SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $441,000 Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 31.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COR. Truist increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.62.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $171.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day moving average of $139.66.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

