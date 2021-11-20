SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 150 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

NYSE COR opened at $171.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

