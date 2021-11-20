Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,179. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

