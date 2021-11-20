Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,012.50 ($26.29).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,967 ($25.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,054.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,937.32. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,097 ($14.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

