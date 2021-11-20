Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $18.16

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $17.58. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 687 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $702.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 119.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

