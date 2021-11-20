Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $18.16

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $17.58. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 687 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $702.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
