SONM (SNM) Market Capitalization Tops $58.77 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. SONM has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SONM has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SONM Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The official website for SONM is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

