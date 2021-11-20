Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

