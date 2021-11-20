Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $772,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $232.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day moving average is $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $175.83 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.