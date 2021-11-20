Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 191 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

