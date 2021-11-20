Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 635 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 320.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.