Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

TSE:SPG opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$92.18 million and a PE ratio of -13.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.03. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

