Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
TSE:SPG opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$92.18 million and a PE ratio of -13.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.03. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
