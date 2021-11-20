SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,908,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 98.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $178,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

