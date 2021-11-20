Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 100,995 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 756.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 834,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.