Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SPMYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Spirent Communications stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

