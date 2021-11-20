Splinterlands (SPS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00090750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.73 or 0.07349845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,593.57 or 1.00258765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.