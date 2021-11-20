Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.38

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$58.38 and last traded at C$57.67, with a volume of 20050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.10.

SII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

