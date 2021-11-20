Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

SFM traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

