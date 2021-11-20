SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,918 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPX were worth $51,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPXC. William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,752,871 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

