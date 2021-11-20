Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

FIBK stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

