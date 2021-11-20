Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ardagh Group worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

