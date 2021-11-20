Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 89.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,217,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 581,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after buying an additional 59,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,204,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $176.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.43.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

