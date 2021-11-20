Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,396 shares of company stock valued at $986,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

