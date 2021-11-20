Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Endava by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.78.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $155.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $127.41. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Endava’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

