Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

