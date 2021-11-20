Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $24.34 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $642.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

