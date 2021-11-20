SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

