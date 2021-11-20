Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Receives Buy Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Star Equity stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

