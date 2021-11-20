State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.