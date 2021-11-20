State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 156.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

