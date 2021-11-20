State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

