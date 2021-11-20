State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Life Storage by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Life Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

