State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after buying an additional 154,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

