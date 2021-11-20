State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,959,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW opened at $232.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.01 and its 200 day moving average is $235.84. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

