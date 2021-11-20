State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 485 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $695.56.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $631.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $639.10 and its 200 day moving average is $633.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

