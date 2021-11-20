State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 657 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 150.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 23.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after acquiring an additional 203,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.31.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

